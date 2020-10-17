AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after buying an additional 2,664,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 880,150 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $99,330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,627,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

