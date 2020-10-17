Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Air France-KLM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -14.84 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

