Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) Short Interest Update

Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alanco Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Alanco Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Alanco Technologies
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Alanco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alanco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.