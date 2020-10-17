Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) Short Interest Update

Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alanco Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Alanco Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Alanco Technologies alerts:

About Alanco Technologies

Alanco Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alanco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alanco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.