Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

