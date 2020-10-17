Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Hits $233,861.50

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $233,861.50 and approximately $220.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01406670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00151666 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

