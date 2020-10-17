Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alector from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

ALEC opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Alector has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

