Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

ALFVY opened at $22.23 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

