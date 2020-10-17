Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.73 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $17,308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

