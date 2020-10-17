Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Allakos by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,694,000 after acquiring an additional 135,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Allakos by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after acquiring an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allakos by 124.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Allakos by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

