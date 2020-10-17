Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $481.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alleghany’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern. Nonetheless, Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:Y opened at $547.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.54.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 1,075.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

