Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,414 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

