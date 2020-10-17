Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.