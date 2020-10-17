Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,691 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48.

