Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $225.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

