Allred Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.92 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.