Allred Capital Management LLC Has $655,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.