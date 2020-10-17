Allred Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $378.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,112 shares of company stock worth $246,515,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.