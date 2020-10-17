Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

