Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

UPS stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

