Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 195,714 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,244. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.