Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.