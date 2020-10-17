Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.