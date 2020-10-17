Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,760.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,573.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,436.75. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

