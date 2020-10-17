Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $852,290.53 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

