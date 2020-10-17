Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ALPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

