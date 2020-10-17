Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Alteryx stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,858 shares of company stock worth $16,348,616 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

