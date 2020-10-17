Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

