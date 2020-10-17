Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

