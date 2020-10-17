Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIMC. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

AIMC opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

