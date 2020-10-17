Altria Group (NYSE:MO) versus Electronic Cigarettes International Group (NYSE:ECIGQ) Head to Head Comparison

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Altria Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Cigarettes International Group has a beta of 10.88, indicating that its stock price is 988% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group -3.57% 109.11% 15.64% Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $25.11 billion 2.93 -$1.29 billion $4.22 9.37 Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altria Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altria Group and Electronic Cigarettes International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group currently has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Summary

Altria Group beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; owns Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Conn Creek, Patz & Hall, and Erath wine brands; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing equipment industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

