Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

AIF stock opened at C$55.97 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.18 and a 1-year high of C$56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9208753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,000 shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at C$389,798.09. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$276,965.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$882,435.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

