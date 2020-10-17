Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ALVRQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Alvarion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

