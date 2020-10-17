Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,279,001 shares in the company, valued at $43,603,020.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCPL opened at $10.44 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

