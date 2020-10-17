American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

