American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AEP opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

