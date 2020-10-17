American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

American National Insurance stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

