Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

