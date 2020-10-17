Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:AP opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,592 shares of company stock valued at $149,080 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

