Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $995.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

