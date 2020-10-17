Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.70. 2,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

