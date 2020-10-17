Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $10,264,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

