Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NMRK stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $921.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,088,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 536,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 616,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $5,719,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

