Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 59.84%.

Globalstar stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.54. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

