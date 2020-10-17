Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.68.

EQR stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.