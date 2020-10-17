Analysts Offer Predictions for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE:HFC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 50.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

