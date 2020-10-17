Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $17.75

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

DCOM stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,738,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $624,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

