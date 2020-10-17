Analyzing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 21.11% 7.86% 1.07% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.60 $88.57 million $2.07 7.29 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

