Analyzing OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) & StageZero Life Sciences (NYSE:GNWSD)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.57 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 229.91 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats OncoCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

