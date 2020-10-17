Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,831,850.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at $68,832,267.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,924,425.20.

On Friday, September 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02.

On Friday, August 28th, Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

