AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 447,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,415,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 141,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 52.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

